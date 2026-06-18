Chandigarh: CHB may offer relief to small flat allottees defaulting on rent

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is set to consider a proposal to provide relief to thousands of allottees of small flats under rehabilitation schemes who have defaulted on rent payments.

The flats, located in areas such as Maloya and Dhanas, were allotted under licence-based rehabilitation schemes requiring beneficiaries to pay a nominal monthly rent (HT Photo for representation)

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The proposal, which is expected to be discussed at the board of directors meeting on June 22, may allow defaulters to clear their dues in installments instead of facing cancellation of allotment, officials said.

The move comes amid intensified action by the CHB, which recently cancelled the allotment of around 90 flats under the Small Flats Scheme-2006 and the affordable rental housing complex due to non-payment of rent. Notices have also been issued to the affected allottees to vacate the premises.

Officials said nearly 13,000 allottees have defaulted on rent payments, with total outstanding dues touching approximately ₹52 crore. This includes around ₹25 crore in unpaid rent and nearly ₹27 crore in accumulated interest due to prolonged defaults.

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{{^usCountry}} The flats, located in areas such as Maloya and Dhanas, were allotted under licence-based rehabilitation schemes requiring beneficiaries to pay a nominal monthly rent. However, in many cases, dues have accumulated to lakhs per household over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flats, located in areas such as Maloya and Dhanas, were allotted under licence-based rehabilitation schemes requiring beneficiaries to pay a nominal monthly rent. However, in many cases, dues have accumulated to lakhs per household over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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The board is also expected to deliberate on the long-pending demand of residents for regularisation of need-based changes in dwelling units. The UT administration has constituted a fresh eight-member committee headed by the CHB chief executive officer to review and recommend permissible modifications.

Earlier, a committee formed in January 2025 had reviewed the 2023 policy on need-based changes, which was put on hold following a Supreme Court order. The panel had suggested implementing the policy with certain exclusions, but residents have opposed it, alleging that it reverses earlier relaxations and treats modifications as violations.

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Over the past four decades, the CHB has constructed nearly 68,000 flats across categories, with officials estimating that about 80% have undergone some form of structural alteration.

The meeting is also expected to take up key development issues, including proposals for high-rise buildings on vacant CHB land and development of the IT Park area. These proposals align with draft amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, which focus on promoting high-rise government housing and planned residential expansion in Phase III.

Officials said the final decision on providing relief to defaulters will be taken after detailed deliberations in the upcoming board meeting.