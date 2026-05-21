Chandigarh: Chemists’ bandh leaves patients’ kin hunting for medicines

Chemist shops across Chandigarh and Mohali remained closed on Wednesday in response to a nationwide bandh call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, causing inconvenience to patients seeking medicines.

The bandh was observed to oppose the online sale of medicines. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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Despite the shutdown, emergency medicine services remained available through Jan Aushadhi stores and chemist shops located inside government hospitals across Chandigarh and Mohali. The Jan Aushadhi store at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) saw a higher-than-usual footfall, while some private chemists in government hospitals reported lower customer turnout.

In Chandigarh, 52 chemist shops, including all Jan Aushadhi stores and pharmacies in government hospitals, remained operational. A few private chemist shops in the city also stayed open despite the bandh call. However, a few patients and their attendants, who were caught unaware of the strike or which shops to go to, were left hunting for medicines.

The bandh was observed to oppose the online sale of medicines. Chemists’ associations have demanded the withdrawal of two central government notifications, issued during the Covid-era, that online sale and permitted home delivery of medicines under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh Chemists Association president Anup Gupta said their demand to revoke the notifications has remained pending for four years. He added that if no action is taken, the association will discuss further steps with the all-India body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh Chemists Association president Anup Gupta said their demand to revoke the notifications has remained pending for four years. He added that if no action is taken, the association will discuss further steps with the all-India body. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Mohali, chemist shops remained shut as the Mohali District Chemists Association supported the protest. Panchkula chemists did not participate in the bandh but extended support to the cause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Mohali, chemist shops remained shut as the Mohali District Chemists Association supported the protest. Panchkula chemists did not participate in the bandh but extended support to the cause. {{/usCountry}}

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