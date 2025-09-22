Chandigarh: Chitkara International School partners with World Design Council to enhance creative skills in students

Chitkara International School (CIS) in Chandigarh and Panchkula have become the first educational institutions in North India to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Design Council (WDC), UK. (from left) Honey Chitkara, associate vice-president of school education, Niyati Chitkara, vice-president of school education, Philip Thomas, country head India, WDC, and Vanessa Meister, senior fellow, WDC, during the event on Monday. (HT)

This collaboration positions CIS as an approved learning partner of the WDC, marking a new era for global design education in the region.

The MoU was signed in the presence of eminent leaders, including Philip Thomas, country head India, WDC, and Vanessa Meister, senior fellow, WDC. Their participation underscored the importance of creativity and design leadership in shaping the future of education.

With this partnership, CIS is poised to transform its educational offerings by integrating the Future Creative Minds Programme—a comprehensive, global skilling initiative developed by WDC. The programme aims to enrich students with critical skills such as design thinking, innovation, problem-solving, data analysis, AI literacy, sustainability practices, communication, and ethics.

Designed to complement the CBSE curriculum, the programme incorporates advanced learning modules, faculty-led sessions, and hands-on workshops. Students will also have opportunities to engage with global platforms, allowing them to showcase their creativity and gain international exposure.

Niyati Chitkara, vice-president of school education, said, “This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to providing students with transformative skills that align with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy. As an approved learning partner of WDC, we are excited to empower our students to become creative problem-solvers, innovators, and changemakers on the global stage.”

“For students, the programme promises to strengthen their portfolios, opening doors to higher education, scholarships, and diverse career opportunities. The partnership also fosters interdisciplinary thinking, bridging science, technology, arts, and society while enhancing real-world readiness and creativity,” she said.