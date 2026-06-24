Chandigarh: Chitkara University concludes faculty devp programme

Chitkara University has concluded the first edition of the amplify leadership series, a three-day residential faculty development programme for school and college educators. Held in Chitkara University, Punjab campus and built around the theme ‘empowering educators for a changing world,’ the amplify leadership series brought together around 300 faculty members, principals and academic leaders for three days of structured learning, collaboration and exchange. Academic leaders, principals, faculty members, students and volunteers with participation certificates at Chitkara University, Punjab. (HT Photo)

Delegates travelled from across India, with several joining from as far as Kuwait, making it one of the first faculty development initiatives of its scale and ambition in the region. “Educators spend their working lives developing others, and they rarely get a programme built entirely around their own growth,” said Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder, Chitkara University.

“Amplify was created to give them that space, to think, to question and to lead. The response from this first edition tells us how much, a platform like this was needed and we intend to keep building on it,” said Sandhir Sharma, vice chancellor, Chitkara University. The opening ceremony featured a live performance by the Swastik Band, setting the tone for the days that followed. At the heart of the programme were six masterclasses organised around three themes.

The first, leadership and emerging technologies, included a practical examination of artificial intelligence in education and the ethical questions it raises for teaching, research and administration. The second, communication and collaboration excellence, focused on the skills that hold academic teams and departments together. The third, life skills and student career readiness, addressed how educators can prepare students for employability, entrepreneurship and life beyond the classroom.

The sessions were shaped around current trends in education, with an emphasis on leadership capability, self-awareness and practical strategies for team engagement. As a residential programme, the series also gave participants a shared experience beyond the sessions. A campus odyssey offered delegates an insight into life at Chitkara University, while an evening of sports mania and a heritage fashion show, with participants in ethnic wear, celebrated the colour and richness of India’s living traditions.

An evening of entertainment featured stand-up comedian Rajiv Thakur, widely recognised from The Kapil Sharma Show. Throughout the three days, a team of student volunteers supported every delegate, drawing repeated appreciation for the care and professionalism that reflected the culture of the University. The first edition of the Amplify Leadership Series concluded with a valedictory session and the distribution of participation certificates. Chitkara University has confirmed that the next edition will take place from June 26 to June 28, 2026, and is expected to welcome around 350 educators.