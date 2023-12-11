Chandigarh: Chrysanthemum Show draws huge crowds on last day

The last day of the 36th annual Chrysanthemum Show on Sunday saw residents thronging Terraced Garden in Sector 33 for a chance to get close to the plethora of radiant flowers.

Residents flocked to Terraced Garden in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 on Sunday, the last day of the 36th Chrysanthemum Show. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sprawling garden also featured a Waste-to-Wonder Park as a special attraction, where waste materials like tyres, chains, iron sheets and plastic were ingeniously transformed into remarkable structures.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

From tunnels to see-saws, spring riders to crawling obstacles, and benches made of construction and demolition waste, the park proved to be a delightful wonderland for visitors.

The game of “Swachhata Ki Saanp Sidhi”, also made from recycled materials, was enjoyed by children and adults alike.

To further bedeck the garden, gardeners from MC’s horticulture department set up floral topiaries in an array of amusing shapes, including boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and several birds.

Cultural programmes were also organised throughout the day, besides a floral quiz.

Various stalls raised awareness about waste segregation at source. Other stalls showcased horticulture waste composting, home composting, construction and demolition waste management, and an eco-friendly initiative “Prarambh”, a one-stop store for sustainable products run by a self-help group supported by MC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayor Anup Gupta gave away prizes to winners of various events during the three-day show in the presence of area councillor Anju Katyal and other senior MC officers. MC gardeners were also felicitated during the function.