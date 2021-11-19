Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: CISF man, his wife found dead: Police suspect poisoning

The man was a head constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was found dead along with his 50-year-old wife at their residence in Chandigarh’s Khuda Ali Sher
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bodies of a 52-year-old CISF man and his wife were found in Khuda Ali Sher on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that though details of postmortem examination were awaited, poisoning was suspected to be the reason behind the deaths.

The man was a head constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was found dead along with his 50-year-old wife at their residence. Their relatives raised alarm after the couple failed to answer their repeated calls.

Initial investigation suggested that they died of poisoning, the police said while not ruling out the possibility of a suicide pact.

The report of man’s viscera is also awaited to confirm the cause of death. The woman’s autopsy got delayed as it was discovered that she was suffering from Covid. Her postmortem examination is likely to be conducted on Friday.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC).

