Chandigarh: City’s gateways turn into dumping grounds amid enforcement gaps

Garbage dumping at key entry points of the city, particularly around the Sector 54-Franco junction, continues to raise concerns among residents and local authorities. The issue, which persists along several Chandigarh-Mohali boundary stretches, stems from a mix of enforcement gaps, late night dumping, and lack of public accountability.

Officials maintain that efforts are ongoing, but admit that preventing such practices entirely remains a challenge. (HTPhoto)

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Residents near these junctions say open spaces along the inter-city border are frequently misused for waste disposal. Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Sector 48, highlighted a specific location that has become a recurring dumping spot. “There is an open space between the Mohali and Chandigarh junction from the road leading towards the Sector 48 hospital. Garbage is usually thrown at the boundary here, from both cities. There is also a park near here where garden waste and dry leaves are frequently burned as well,” she said.

Residents from Phase 1, Mohali, also pointed to the deteriorating conditions around these entry points. “The persistent dumping of garbage significantly undermines the visual appeal of what should be a clean and welcoming city entrance. It reflects poor civic sense and overall urban management,” said Amit Verma, a resident of Phase 1.

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{{^usCountry}} Ward 24 councillor Rajender Sharma acknowledged the issue and pointed to enforcement challenges. He said that challans have started being issued to those found dumping garbage at these spots. “We have initiated action and are issuing challans, but most of the dumping happens at night when no one is present to prevent it. We have also raised this issue with the sanitary inspector multiple times,” he said. He added that awareness campaigns are being planned to address the problem at its root. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ward 24 councillor Rajender Sharma acknowledged the issue and pointed to enforcement challenges. He said that challans have started being issued to those found dumping garbage at these spots. “We have initiated action and are issuing challans, but most of the dumping happens at night when no one is present to prevent it. We have also raised this issue with the sanitary inspector multiple times,” he said. He added that awareness campaigns are being planned to address the problem at its root. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ward 35 councillor, Jasbir Singh, said that while authorities respond whenever such instances come to notice, public cooperation remains crucial. “Effective measures are taken wherever and whenever we see garbage being dumped, but people have to stop doing it. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ward 35 councillor, Jasbir Singh, said that while authorities respond whenever such instances come to notice, public cooperation remains crucial. “Effective measures are taken wherever and whenever we see garbage being dumped, but people have to stop doing it. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in nearby sectors have also raised the matter with civic bodies, stressing the need for consistent monitoring and stricter penalties.

Highlighting inter-city concerns, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the problem has been repeatedly flagged. “It is unfortunate that garbage from Chandigarh is being dumped along the border areas, and in some cases, even within our jurisdiction. Our officials have repeatedly taken up the matter with the concerned authorities in Chandigarh, but the issue remains unresolved,” he said.

Responding to this, Chandigarh MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the issue is not one sided and requires joint action. “The issue of garbage accumulation along the border is not one-sided; it involves both sides. We have already directed our teams to clear waste from our jurisdiction, and a joint meeting with Mohali authorities will be convened soon to address the matter in a coordinated manner,” he said.

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Officials maintain that efforts are ongoing, but admit that preventing such practices entirely remains a challenge.

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