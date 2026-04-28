Water management cell to help Chandigarh save up for future

To reduce water losses, increase reuse, and build a resilient and efficient water management system, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has proposed to set up a dedicated City Water Management Cell, officials said on Monday.

Emphasis is on revival of natural choes, integrating stormwater with recharge systems, and deployment of smart flood monitoring mechanisms. (HT PHOTO)

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The plan outlines a multi-pronged strategy, focusing on groundwater regulation, including strict control on private bore-wells and enhanced recharge through wells, percolation pits, and urban wetlands supported by a digital groundwater registry. Emphasis was also laid on revival of natural choes, integration of stormwater with recharge systems, and deployment of smart flood monitoring mechanisms.

Policy reforms such as mandatory rainwater harvesting, water reuse in building bylaws, and incentives for green infrastructure were discussed during the meeting chaired by MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora on Monday. The plan also integrates energy-efficient measures, including solarisation of water works.

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