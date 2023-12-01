Chandigarh: Class 9 student apprehended a day after thrashing headmaster

A day after a Class-9 student attacked the headmaster of Government Model High School, Sector 19, with an iron rod, police apprehended the teen on Thursday.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case based on the statement of the headmaster, Kesar Singh, who is undergoing treatment for injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy, a student of the adjacent Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), has also been suspended from school.

Police have registered a case based on the statement of the headmaster, Kesar Singh, who is undergoing treatment for injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The complainant told police that the accused attacked him after he reprimanded him for roaming around the campus of his school during a cricket trial for girls.

The student has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to a juvenile justice home.

Education department officials said the student’s teachers described him as obedient and good at mathematics and science. He had also bagged a prize at an event organised as part of the department’s Veer Gatha project.

Notably, multiple students from the senior secondary school had been entering the model school campus using the shared gate over the last few days — coinciding with the ongoing cricket trials for girls.

Meanwhile, government school teachers observed a two-hour pen-down strike from 12 to 2 pm, demanding better policies for the security of teachers.

Savinder Singh, chairperson of the Joint Action Commission, a government school teachers’ association, said, “A delegation of teachers also met the Sector 19 police SHO, who assured us that action will be taken. We have spoken to the higher authorities as well and asked that some policies be framed for our safety.”

He batted for marshals being deputed outside schools to increase security.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar visited the school on Thursday morning to meet the protesting teachers. He said a series of meetings will be held to discuss the grievances. Following the incident, Brar on Wednesday had said, “We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the schools remains safe for both the teachers and the children.”

An assault on a teacher on a UT school campus was last reported only in August 2018. In the incident, the kin of a student had roughed up a teacher at GSSS, Sector 45.

