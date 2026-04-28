Chandigarh: Clerical services bill cleared in Haryana assembly

The state assembly passed the Haryana Clerical Services (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2026.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who moved the bill in the House, said that it will make the promotion process of Group D (fourth-class) employees simpler, faster and more transparent. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who moved the bill in the House, said that it will make the promotion process of Group D (fourth-class) employees simpler, faster and more transparent.

Saini said that in 2018, through the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018, a common cadre system was implemented for Group D employees, which enabled equal promotion opportunities for fourth-class employees in the field cadre.

He explained that earlier, due to limited posts, only a small number of employees could get a promotion. Additionally, promotion opportunities were restricted within individual departments, which hindered employees’ career growth. Under the new Bill, the promotion quota of Group D employees to clerical posts has been increased from 20% to 30%, allowing a larger number of employees to be promoted, according to a release.

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{{^usCountry}} Assembly pays tributes to former leaders, martyrs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assembly pays tributes to former leaders, martyrs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana assembly paid tributes during “obituary references” and remembered prominent personalities who died after the end of the previous session and the beginning of the special session on Monday. The House observed two minute silence also as a mark of respect to the departed souls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana assembly paid tributes during “obituary references” and remembered prominent personalities who died after the end of the previous session and the beginning of the special session on Monday. The House observed two minute silence also as a mark of respect to the departed souls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. The House remembered Gopi Chand Gahlot, former deputy speaker of Haryana vidhan sabha, and Jangbir Singh, former member of Parliament. The assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. INLD MLA, Aditya Devilal also read the obituary resolutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. The House remembered Gopi Chand Gahlot, former deputy speaker of Haryana vidhan sabha, and Jangbir Singh, former member of Parliament. The assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. INLD MLA, Aditya Devilal also read the obituary resolutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The House also remembered the soldiers killed in action. Among the number of soldiers paid tributes included Lieutenant Amit Singh (Nauganwa village of Jhajjar); and Subedar Dharmvir (Sambapur- Ambala). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The House also remembered the soldiers killed in action. Among the number of soldiers paid tributes included Lieutenant Amit Singh (Nauganwa village of Jhajjar); and Subedar Dharmvir (Sambapur- Ambala). {{/usCountry}}

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