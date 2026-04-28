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Chandigarh: Clerical services bill cleared in Haryana assembly

Saini said that in 2018, through the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018, a common cadre system was implemented for Group D employees, which enabled equal promotion opportunities for fourth-class employees in the field cadre

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The state assembly passed the Haryana Clerical Services (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2026.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who moved the bill in the House, said that it will make the promotion process of Group D (fourth-class) employees simpler, faster and more transparent. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who moved the bill in the House, said that it will make the promotion process of Group D (fourth-class) employees simpler, faster and more transparent.

Saini said that in 2018, through the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018, a common cadre system was implemented for Group D employees, which enabled equal promotion opportunities for fourth-class employees in the field cadre.

He explained that earlier, due to limited posts, only a small number of employees could get a promotion. Additionally, promotion opportunities were restricted within individual departments, which hindered employees’ career growth. Under the new Bill, the promotion quota of Group D employees to clerical posts has been increased from 20% to 30%, allowing a larger number of employees to be promoted, according to a release.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Clerical services bill cleared in Haryana assembly
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Clerical services bill cleared in Haryana assembly
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