Chandigarh: Committee formed to audit unsafe buildings

All old and dilapidated buildings in Chandigarh will soon undergo a structural audit with deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav constituting a special committee for the purpose. The committee will carry out inspections and take technical support from institutes such as Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) in Sector 26 as and when required. (HT File)

The aim is to ensure citizens’ safety by assessing the strength and weakness of each building.

This comes in the backdrop of a three-storey hotel building collapse in Sector 17 in January this year. The committee will function under the chairmanship of assistant estate officer-II and have the executive engineer (civil, chief engineer’s office), divisional town planner, and senior civil defence instructor (DC office) as members.

The committee will also seek suggestions and inputs from the public and government departments, set criteria for selection of buildings, and finalise the process for third-party structural safety evaluations.

Reports of unsafe buildings will be submitted to the respective sub-divisional magistrates and owners of such properties will also be notified. Based on the survey findings, the administration will take necessary measures to either strengthen unsafe structures or plan action to prevent future accidents.