Chandigarh: Computer teachers await six months’ salary

Computer teachers of government schools in Chandigarh rued that they have not got salary for the last six months. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Computer teachers in government schools, who are hired on a contract basis, have claimed that they have not been paid salaries for the past six months. Teachers of the Chandigarh Computer Teachers Union also wrote to the UT director school education about this.

President of the union Poonam Taprial said, “Last year also we were not paid salary for three months which was released to us this August. This year we got our salary in April after which we have been given many assurances, but nothing has been done.”

Taprial added that the problem happened because the contract with the contractor who had hired them was valid till April. “A file to get an extension till September has been with the UT finance department since then and they are not clearing it,” she said.

President of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union Swarn Singh Kamboj also met with officials of the UT finance department regarding this on Monday. He said, “The officials have assured us that the problem will be resolved soon.”

Director school education Palika Arora said, “There was some issue in disbursing the salary. I will check the matter and get it resolved.”

