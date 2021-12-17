Chandigarh: Congress demands CBI inquiry into BJP’s ‘corruption’

The Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the corrupt practices of the BJP-led municipal corporation.

Speaking at a press conference, Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla, said, “We will review afresh the 24x7 water supply project and proposal of upgrading the solid waste processing plant. We will take the city residents on board before deciding the future of these projects.”

Chawla also said the contract for sanitation of the southern sectors will be terminated if the Congress is voted to power. “A large number of sanitation workers were retrenched in order to award a contract of cleaning the city roads to a big company at exorbitant rates. The company has failed to do its job, but its contract has still been extended,” said Chawla.

He alleged that there is not a single civic function which has not become a victim of corrupt practices of BJP councillors in connivance with the certain officials of the Municipal Corporation. Chawla further said that the electricity department of the UT has been running in profit, but was still being privatised.

BJP has made no effort to improve UT: Rana

In the six years while in power at Chandigarh MC , BJP has made no efforts for the betterment of the city.

This was stated by Sujanpur MLA and vice-president of HP Congress Committee, Rajendra Rana, while addressing an election rally here on Thursday.

Rana said that the people of Chandigarh are asking the BJP how a top ranked city in terms of cleanliness has fallen to rank 66. “In spite of increasing the water and sewerage bills by three times, the BJP still has temerity to seek votes,” said Rana.

Rana said that the manner in which the BJP has fielded its army of big leaders, including chief ministers of many states, has clearly shown its panic.