Chandigarh: Congress leaders among 47 booked for burning effigy outside BJP office

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 28, 2024 08:32 AM IST

According to the FIR, while patrolling near Beat Box, Sector 33,Chandigarh, a police team received information about a gathering in front of the BJP office; upon arrival around 5.10 pm, they observed approximately 40-50 protesters chanting slogans against the BJP; some protesters were seen holding an effigy and bottles believed to contain petrol

As many as 47 individuals, including Congress leaders, were booked for protesting outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sector 33 and burning an effigy in the middle of a busy road on Tuesday evening.

Among those named in the FIR are Congress leaders Sachin Galav, Narinder Chaudhary, Sandeep, Manjoor Khan, Lalita Rani, Amarjit Kaur and Maneesh. (HT)
Among those named in the FIR are Congress leaders Sachin Galav, Narinder Chaudhary, Sandeep, Manjoor Khan, Lalita Rani, Amarjit Kaur and Maneesh. (HT)

Among those named in the FIR are Congress leaders Sachin Galav, Narinder Chaudhary, Sandeep, Manjoor Khan, Lalita Rani, Amarjit Kaur and Maneesh.

According to the FIR, while patrolling near Beat Box, Sector 33, a police team received information about a gathering in front of the BJP office. Upon arrival around 5.10 pm, they observed approximately 40-50 protesters chanting slogans against the BJP. Some protesters were seen holding an effigy and bottles believed to contain petrol.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, the protesters poured petrol on the effigy and set it ablaze in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic and endangering the lives of passers-by. The incident caused panic among commuters as the flames spread near moving vehicles.

DSP-South and SHO Sector 34, along with additional police personnel, had rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Subsequently, constable Kulwinder Singh filed a written complaint, leading to an FIR under Sections 191(2), 190, 285, 287, 223 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include unlawful assembly, endangering public safety and using inflammable substances in a public area without permission.

