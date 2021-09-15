Chandigarh Congress V-P blames city leadership for migration of members

In view of the continuous stream of Congress workers leaving the party and joining rival parties, Congress vice-president and leader of opposition in the municipal corporation (MC) Devinder Singh Babla has blamed the functioning of the incumbent city Congress leadership.

In a viral WhatsApp conversation with city party chief Subhash Chawla, Babla stated, “Today, some old Congress colleagues left the party and I feel very sad about this. The leadership of the party will have to think something. Chawla ji, think of something. The leadership of the party is in your hands, my words may sound bitter to you, but there is truth in this.”

He continues, “I am a true soldier of the party, I feel sad when my fellow soldiers leave. You would not be a soldier, you are a general, the strength in the army comes from the soldiers.”

In response, Chawla reportedly stated, “Babla ji, if I want to double the army of Congress today, I have some leaders of BJP and AAP in my contact who want to come to Congress, but the condition is that they need tickets (for municipal elections). You tell me should I deny tickets to 12 senior Congress leaders and induct these people in Congress?”

To this Babla retorts, “Chawla ji, instead of bringing people from outside, take care of the house. You are the head of the party. It hurts when companions leave. You would be hurt too.”

Talking to HT, Babla said, “I am not against the leadership, but the leadership must think twice why old Congressmen left the party.” Chawla, however, didn’t respond to repeated calls.

In the last one month, several current and former office bearers and workers of Congress have left the party including former party chief Pardeep Chhabra. Most of these have joined the Aam Aadmi Party.