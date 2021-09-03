Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh cop arrested for opening fire, smashing window panes of relative’s car

The incident took place at 1am when the accused cop was having a party at his residence in Shivalik Vihar
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The constable, who is posted at the police post in Punjab and Haryana high court, had fired at his brother-in-law’s car with his licensed pistol before smashing the window panes. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Nayagaon police on Thursday arrested a constable of the Chandigarh Police for opening fire and smashing the windowpanes of his brother-in-law’s car at Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said, “The incident happened at around 1am on Thursday when constable Sikander Singh, who is posted at Punjab and Haryana high court, was having a party at his residence in Shivalik Vihar and his brother-in-law Ankit was also present.”

At around 1am, Ankit took the cop’s car for a ride. After some time, Sikander called him and asked him to return his car. The two got into a verbal spat and abused each other on the phone. Sikander then went to the parking area, where Anikit’s car was parked. He smashed the windowpanes of his car and fired one gun shot from his licensed pistol at the car.

The DSP said, “We have taken the damaged car and have recovered the licensed pistol of Sikander Singh. A case has been registered against him and he has been arrested. He will be produced before a court on Friday.”

