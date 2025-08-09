Chandigarh cop critically injured after Mercedes collides with bike

A Chandigarh Police head constable was left critically injured on Friday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes on the Sector 16/17 dividing road. The incident took place around 10 am when Head Constable Data Ram, posted with the Chandigarh traffic police was riding his Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 motorcycle towards the Matka Chowk. Police said a Mercedes, while taking a right turn into Sector 16, collided with his motorcycle (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 10 am when Head Constable Data Ram, posted with the Chandigarh Traffic Police and serving as driver to DSP (East) Dilbagh Singh, was riding his Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 motorcycle towards the Matka Chowk. Police said a Mercedes, while taking a right turn into Sector 16, collided with his motorcycle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bike’s fuel tank got separated, leaving it mangled.

Officials aware of the matter said that at the time of the mishap, the traffic lights at the intersection were switched off and traffic was being managed manually. The impact threw Data Ram onto the road, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and later referred to PGIMER for advanced treatment.

The Mercedes driver was booked under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are investigating the exact sequence of events, including whether the signal outage contributed to the accident.