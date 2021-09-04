Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh cop held for opening fire in Mohali suspended
chandigarh news

Chandigarh cop held for opening fire in Mohali suspended

The Mohali police had arrested the Chandigarh Police constable for opening fire and smashing the windowpanes of his brother-in-law’s car at Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The constable had fired one gun shot at his brother-in-law’s car from his licensed pistol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chandigarh Police have suspended the constable who was arrested by the Mohali police for opening fire and smashing the windowpanes of his brother-in-law’s car at Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon on Thursday.

A statement issued by the department said that constable Sikander Singh was posted in the security wing and was absent from duty. A regular departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

The incident had happened around 1am on Thursday when the constable was hosting a party at his house in Shivalik Vihar, where his brother-in-law Ankit was also present.

After Ankit took the cop’s car for a ride, he called him up and asked him to return his car. The two got into a verbal spat and abused each other on the phone, following which Sikander went to the parking area and smashed the windowpanes of Ankit’s car and also fired one gun shot at the car from his licensed pistol.

RELATED STORIES

Following the incident, the Mohali police had arrested the cop after booking him under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali: Woman held for cruelty to her minor kids

Covid: Panchkula records no new case for second day

Apple cultivators gherao HP agri, horticulture ministers, block NH near Theog

Cong is against privatising strategic and core assets: AICC spokesperson
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP