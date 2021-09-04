Chandigarh cop held for opening fire in Mohali suspended

Chandigarh Police have suspended the constable who was arrested by the Mohali police for opening fire and smashing the windowpanes of his brother-in-law’s car at Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon on Thursday.

A statement issued by the department said that constable Sikander Singh was posted in the security wing and was absent from duty. A regular departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

The incident had happened around 1am on Thursday when the constable was hosting a party at his house in Shivalik Vihar, where his brother-in-law Ankit was also present.

After Ankit took the cop’s car for a ride, he called him up and asked him to return his car. The two got into a verbal spat and abused each other on the phone, following which Sikander went to the parking area and smashed the windowpanes of Ankit’s car and also fired one gun shot at the car from his licensed pistol.

Following the incident, the Mohali police had arrested the cop after booking him under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act.