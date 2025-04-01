Chandigarh cop suspended after wife’s viral dance reel at Gurdwara Chowk

The Chandigarh Police have suspended a senior constable after his social media account was used to upload the reel of a dance performance at the Sector-20 Gurdwara Chowk that obstructed traffic movement. The incident, which occurred around 4.30 pm on March 22, came to fore after a reel video of the act went viral on social media. (HT)

The video, featuring senior constable Ajay Kundu’s wife, was shot by her sister-in-law at the Sector 20/30/32/33 rotary, said officials.

This led to an FIR under Sections 125, 292 and 3(5) of BNS for obstructing traffic and endangering public safety.

The incident, which occurred around 4.30 pm on March 22, came to fore after a reel video of the act went viral on social media.

A special informant approached police while they were stationed near a petrol pump in Sector 33. The informant disclosed that the two women were so engrossed in making a video that they ignored traffic and passers-by, putting their own lives and those of others at risk. The informant also noted that the women caused disruption to the flow of traffic, increasing the likelihood of an accident.

Acting on this information, a police team, including ASI Baljit Singh, proceeded to review CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras installed at Gurudwara Chowk and the Police Control Room in Sector 17. The footage reportedly confirmed the claims, showing a woman in a yellow suit with a yellow-blue dupatta dancing on the road while another woman, wearing a light cream-coloured printed suit, filmed the act.

The recording also indicated that traffic had come to a standstill due to their actions, resulting in the FIR.