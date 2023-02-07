Chandigarh: Copper wires stolen from Sector 28 shop

Miscreants stole copper wires of an air conditioner (AC) from a shop in Sector 28. In his complaint, Shesh Kumar of Dhanas told the police that he works as a senior manager at Domino’s Pizza in Sector 28, Chandigarh. He said on January 26, the freezer of the company was not working. On checking, they found that 12 meters of the copper wire of the AC was stolen. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the police station, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Two held for gambling

Chandigarh The police arrested Vijay Kumar, 42, and Jagga, 50, both residents of Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh, while gambling from Shivalik Park, Manimajra, on Monday. The police recovered ₹18,400 from their possession. A case under the Gambling Act was registered in the police station, Manimajra. Later, they were released on bail.

Computer peripherals stolen from Maloya bank

Chandigarh Unable to break the strongroom, thieves stole computer peripherals from a bank in Maloya. In his complaint, Jagdish Singh, branch head, Punjab National Bank, Maloya, said two CPUs, three monitors, three keyboards, three mouses and one canon printer was stolen from the bank branch on Monday. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the police station Maloya, Chandigarh.

PU colloquium held on gender mainstreaming

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) organised a colloquium lecture on Tuesday. The distinguished speaker was Dr Ratna Ghosh, who is a Jame McGill Professor, and William C Macdonald, professor of education at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She spoke on “gender mainstreaming” which she defined as a strategy to level the playing field which implies basically policies to reduce gender inequalities in society. Professor Ghosh expounded on this strategy in terms of systematic integration of gender perspectives in policies, programmes and thematic issues at different levels such as policy, institutional and programme levels. Basically, moving from the periphery to the centre. Moreover, she stressed that the most important factor is attitude-political, social and individual.

Orientation for NSS volunteers at PU

Chandigarh An orientation programme was conducted for newly recruited NSS volunteers under the supervision of Dr Naveen Kumar, Dr Shankar Sehgal, Dr Namita Gupta and Dr Manish Sharma. Dr Nemichand, SLO, Chandigarh, was the chief guest during the event. He motivated the students to ensure their maximum participation in all future activities and to serve society as well. Professor YP Verma, registrar-cum-programme coordinator of NSS, Panjab University, was the guest of honour during this programme.

Government College of Education celebrates International Year of Millets

Chandigarh Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, celebrated International Year of Millets, 2023, through an awareness programme on millets “Aahar Kranti”. The event was organised in collaboration with MGNCRE & Nivedita Foundation, propagating the use of millets. College principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest, Virender Garg, OSD to Union health minister, Government of India, and other guests. Dr Garg reflected upon the severity of prevailing diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Theft at CBI official’s house: FIR lodged

Chandigarh Three days after a CBI official reported theft of cash and jewellery from her house in Sector 22, police on Monday registered a theft and house trespass case. In her complaint, ASP Seema Pahuja, posted at CBI Circle Headquarters, Sector 30, Chandigarh, told the police that she had gone to Ranchi on an official trip in the last week of January. On February 3, she received a call from her domestic help that the back gate of her house was open and the entire house was ransacked. On returning home on February 5, Pahuja realised the thieves took away a gold and diamond mangalsutra, two pairs of precious earrings, a ring, an unstitched women’s suit and a pair of shoes. On her complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

