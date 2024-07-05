Chandigarh cops booked for duping three of 18 lakh on pretext of providing job

Two Chandigarh Police cops, inspector Rakesh and ASI Surjit Singh, along with home guard volunteer Jaswinder Singh, have been booked for cheating a man on pretext of getting him a job in Punjab Police. The accused demanded a total of ₹ 18 lakhs and each of the three victims paid ₹ 6 lakhs through cheques. (iStock)

The complainant, Jaspreet from Chaparchidi Kalan, Mohali, told the police that he was defrauded of ₹18 lakhs on the pretext of recruitment in the Punjab Police.

The incident dates back to 2020 when Jaspreet, along with two others-- Gagandeep and Lakhwinder, approached home guard volunteer Jaswinder Singh seeking employment in the Punjab Police. Jaswinder assured the complainants of a secured job and introduced them to inspector Rakesh and ASI Surjit Singh. Both officers claimed to have the necessary connections to secure permanent positions for them in the Punjab Police.

The accused demanded a total of ₹18 lakhs and each of the three victims paid ₹6 lakhs through cheques. Despite the assurances, the victims did not receive the promised jobs. After years of waiting and unfulfilled promises, the victims decided to file a complaint against the officers involved.

A case has been registered against inspector Rakesh, ASI Surjit Singh and home guard volunteer Jaswinder Singh under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 19, police station. Rakesh was stationed at police station-19 at the time of the alleged fraud. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

In recent developments, Rakesh, who was recently transferred from traffic to take over as station house officer (SHO) in Sector 26, had his transfer order cancelled the very next day due to the ongoing inquiry against him.

