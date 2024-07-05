 Chandigarh cops booked for duping three of ₹18 lakh on pretext of providing job - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh cops booked for duping three of 18 lakh on pretext of providing job

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 05, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The complainant, Jaspreet from Chaparchidi Kalan, Mohali, told the police that he was defrauded of ₹18 lakhs on the pretext of recruitment in the Punjab Police

Two Chandigarh Police cops, inspector Rakesh and ASI Surjit Singh, along with home guard volunteer Jaswinder Singh, have been booked for cheating a man on pretext of getting him a job in Punjab Police.

The accused demanded a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakhs and each of the three victims paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakhs through cheques. (iStock)
The accused demanded a total of 18 lakhs and each of the three victims paid 6 lakhs through cheques. (iStock)

The complainant, Jaspreet from Chaparchidi Kalan, Mohali, told the police that he was defrauded of 18 lakhs on the pretext of recruitment in the Punjab Police.

The incident dates back to 2020 when Jaspreet, along with two others-- Gagandeep and Lakhwinder, approached home guard volunteer Jaswinder Singh seeking employment in the Punjab Police. Jaswinder assured the complainants of a secured job and introduced them to inspector Rakesh and ASI Surjit Singh. Both officers claimed to have the necessary connections to secure permanent positions for them in the Punjab Police.

The accused demanded a total of 18 lakhs and each of the three victims paid 6 lakhs through cheques. Despite the assurances, the victims did not receive the promised jobs. After years of waiting and unfulfilled promises, the victims decided to file a complaint against the officers involved.

A case has been registered against inspector Rakesh, ASI Surjit Singh and home guard volunteer Jaswinder Singh under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 19, police station. Rakesh was stationed at police station-19 at the time of the alleged fraud. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

In recent developments, Rakesh, who was recently transferred from traffic to take over as station house officer (SHO) in Sector 26, had his transfer order cancelled the very next day due to the ongoing inquiry against him.

Recently, four officials of the Chandigarh Police, including inspector Ranjeet Singh, sub-inspector KD Singh, head constable Bahadur Singh and head constable Rajinder Singh, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in concealing and suppressing evidence in a major cyber fraud case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh cops booked for duping three of 18 lakh on pretext of providing job
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On