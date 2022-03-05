Chandigarh cops increase patrolling amid rising snatchings, six held

With the city reporting a snatching a day on an average, the UT police have ramped up patrolling and arrested six more people, including two juveniles, from different areas for snatching and burglary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused are Satish, 32, and Satyam Kumar, 24, of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh; two 15 and 16-year-old teens; Manish Kumar, 19, of Burail; and one Shashi Parkash of Raipur Khurd village in Manimajra. While five of them were arrested for snatching, Parkash was held for burglary.

On March 3, Satish and Satyam Kumar were apprehended near Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, Chandigarh. The accused had snatched the mobile phone of one Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Small Flats, on March 1. The bike they were travelling on was also impounded.

A case had been registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarangpur police station in Chandigarh.

The two minors, accused of snatching, were detained near Shai Mandir Shivalik Garden, Manimajra, Chandigarh and a stolen mobile phone was recovered from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had snatched a mobile phone and ₹600 from Lalit Kumar of Manimajra near the Sports Complex on February 24. Parkash, who had been booked for allegedly stealing four mobiles, two key pads and cash from Kabari Market, Makhan Majra, Chandigarh, on January 30 was booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Manish Kumar, who is allegedly addicted to drugs, was arrested for snatching a mobile phone. Kumar stole the phone from an 11-year-old who was playing games on his phone. The minor called his brother who chased Kumar and also called the police, who cornered the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 379A, and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station. The accused was produced before court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.