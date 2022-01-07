Chandigarh cops nab snatcher fleeing with labourer’s mobile phone

Alert traffic policemen nabbed a snatcher who was escaping with a labourer’s mobile phone near the Sector 45/46/49/50 light point on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sarvesh, 20, of Chaudhary Mohalla in Burail village, Chandigarh.

According to police, the victim, Kallu, a resident of Faidan Nizampur village, Chandigarh, was waiting for work at Labour Chowk in Sector 45. After waiting for long, he started walking towards Sector 46, when Sarvesh snatched his mobile phone and ran off.

Hearing Kallu screams for help, traffic policemen on duty, ASI Vedpal and constable Manjit Singh, apprehended the snatcher near the Sector 45/46/49/50 light point apprehended the accused. The mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector 49 police station.