Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Councillors revisit demand for personal staff
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Councillors revisit demand for personal staff

In a rare bipartisan move, both the majority Bharatiya Janata Party councillors and the opposition Congress supported the resolution
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Chandigarh councillors have passed a resolution for appointment a stenographer and a peon in their offices located at community centres.

Even as only three months remain for the term of the current General House of the Chandigarh municipal corporation to end, the councillors once again passed a resolution demanding appointment of personal staff — stenographer and peon — in their offices located at community centres.

In a rare bipartisan move, both the majority Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors and the opposition Congress supported the resolution proposed by the BJP state president and councillor Arun Sood. In December 2019, too, the House had passed a resolution to attach one data entry operator and one peon with each of the elected councillors.

During the House meeting on Tuesday, BJP councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali said that no staff has been deputed so far despite that resolution. To this, MC officials claimed that the UT administration is yet to approve the resolution.

However, Sood claimed that making the MC staff available to a councillor does not require approval of the administration. “This has been done intentionally to obstruct the work of councillors,” he alleged.

RELATED STORIES

Sood also raised objection to the wording of the December 2019 resolution, specifically use of the word “attach”. “This is pure twisting of the words by the MC officials to defeat the purpose of the House resolution,” he said.

As some councillors pointed that the personnel would be available for only two months as the MC election code of conduct would be imposed in November, senior deputy mayor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said: “The code only restricts personnel from doing any election-related work and not other MC-related works.”

Congress councillor and leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla also supported the demand, and said that even if it for just two months, these personnel should be made available to the councillors.

Councillors, thereon, requested MC commissioner Anindita Mitra to make two personnel available to each of them from among those working on contract. “The commissioner can appoint contractual employees for six months. This provision should be used to give staff to the councillors,” said Sood.

Notably, even offices for councillors are not formally cleared in the bylaws governing community centres where they are housed. Councillors somehow managed to retain them on the ground that they need public space to meet area residents. Earlier, the councillors had also passed a resolution for free fuel for their personal vehicles to attend meetings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali: Grecian Hospital management booked for forgery

Chandigarh tricity sees 27% dip in Covid cases in August

Climate change: Snow cover in Himachal down by 18%

Secret of wearing a thick skin, saving it
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP