Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh couple fraudulently takes 5-lakh loan in neighbour’s name, booked

Chandigarh couple fraudulently takes 5-lakh loan in neighbour’s name, booked

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 07:57 PM IST

The Chandigarh-based couple had fraudulently availed a loan in the complainant’s name in the garb of opening a bank account for her child; fraud came to light after accused missed a bank instalment

A couple was booked for fraudulently availing a 5 lakh loan in their neighbour’s name in Chandigarh. (Representational Image/ HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A couple was booked for fraudulently availing a 5 lakh loan in their neighbour’s name here on Tuesday.

The accused are Kiran Gupta and her husband Sat Prakash, both resident of Mauli Jagran Complex. The complainant, Rekha Rani, said Kiran and her husband had availed a loan in her name in the garb of opening a bank account for her child. She learnt of the deceit when a bank employee visited her house after Kiran failed to pay an instalment.

A case was registered undern Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (use as genuine any forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP