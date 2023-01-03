Chandigarh couple fraudulently takes 5-lakh loan in neighbour’s name, booked

A couple was booked for fraudulently availing a ₹5 lakh loan in their neighbour’s name here on Tuesday.

The accused are Kiran Gupta and her husband Sat Prakash, both resident of Mauli Jagran Complex. The complainant, Rekha Rani, said Kiran and her husband had availed a loan in her name in the garb of opening a bank account for her child. She learnt of the deceit when a bank employee visited her house after Kiran failed to pay an instalment.

A case was registered undern Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (use as genuine any forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh.