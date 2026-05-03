Chandigarh: Court asks to produce prosecution sanction

A city court directed the concerned SHO to submit the required prosecution sanction in a case involving three accused arrested for the recovery of RDX in sector 39, last year; firearms and ammunition, allegedly linked to a plot targeting police establishments in the city. The court has now asked the prosecution to complete the pending sanction formalities before the next hearing date. (HT Photo)

An additional sessions judge passed the order in the case titled state vs Jobanjit Singh alias Billa and others. The court noted that the required sanction had still not been filed and adjourned the matter to May 16, 2026. It also warned that if the sanction is not submitted before the next hearing, the concerned SHO would have to personally appear before the court.

The accused Jobanjeet Singh alias Billa, Sumandeep Singh alias Simma, and Harwant Singh alias Harry were produced before the court via video conferencing from different jails.

The case stems from the arrest of two alleged gangsters by the Chandigarh Police crime branch on 8th May 2025, after they were allegedly found in possession of the explosives, a remote control device, two pistols, and live cartridges near the Paddy Market in Sector 39.

According to police, the accused, identified as Jobanjeet Singh alias Billa, a resident of Amritsar, and Sumandeep Singh alias Simma, a resident of Gurdaspur, were allegedly planning a major attack in Chandigarh and had targeted police stations in the city.

The court has now asked the prosecution to complete the pending sanction formalities before the next hearing date. A prosecution sanction is an official approval required in certain serious offences before the court can proceed with prosecution. In this case, the sanction is required under the Arms Act, 1959, which mandates prior approval from the competent authority for prosecution in certain offences involving illegal arms.