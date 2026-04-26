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Chandigarh court grants bail to POCSO accused

During the investigation, police traced the girl’s mobile phone location to Mumbai. A police team, recovered the girl from Mumbai on December 23, 2025

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A local court has granted regular bail to a man accused in a case involving the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the victim’s statement and medical examination, additional offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section (6) of the POCSO Act were added to the case. (HT PHOTO)

The order was passed by additional sessions judge Yashika, Fast Track Special Court for rape and POCSO cases (FTSC) in Chandigarh, on April 18, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered at Sector 26 Police Station on December 8, 2025, after the father of a 17-year-old girl reported that his daughter had gone missing from their residence in Sector-27, Chandigarh. He suspected that an unknown person had enticed her away and requested police action.

During the investigation, police traced the girl’s mobile phone location to Mumbai. A police team, recovered the girl from Mumbai on December 23, 2025. The accused, identified as Ravinder, a resident of Jind, Haryana, was allegedly found with her at the time of recovery.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court grants bail to POCSO accused
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court grants bail to POCSO accused
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