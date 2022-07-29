Chandigarh court peon attacked, robbed in Dera Bassi

Three men attacked a Chandigarh resident with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night.

The victim, Javed, who is posted as a peon at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, suffered serious injuries on the head in the attack. He is recuperating at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

In his statement to the police, Javed said he was on his way from Dera Bassi to Chandigarh in a cab on Wednesday night. When the cab reached near the Ghaggar river bridge in Dera Bassi, it ran into a traffic jam. Realising that the jam may take a long time to clear, he got down from the cab and started walking along the road in search of an auto-rickshaw at the end of the bottleneck.

Meanwhile, he realised someone was following him and as soon as he turned around, someone attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon on the head. Before he could react, three men restrained him and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash, before fleeing. Javed said he was carrying another mobile phone too, but the robbers left it.

A passer-by noticed an injured Javed lying on the road and took him to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi in his own vehicle after getting no response from the 108 helpline.

Mubarakpur police post in-charge ASI Kulwant Singh said they had recorded the statement of the injured and initiated an investigation.