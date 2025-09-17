Chandigarh: CPDL launches pre-festive maintenance drive to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Ahead of the festive season, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) is carrying out preventive maintenance work across the city’s power distribution network. The objective of the exercise is to prune trees and address monsoon related damages to minimise the chances of power breakdowns during the festive period. (HT Photo for representation)

The objective of the exercise is to prune trees and address monsoon related damages to minimise the chances of power breakdowns during the festive period.

As part of this drive, CPDL teams are inspecting and repairing equipment, replacing worn-out cables and carrying out preventive checks on transformers and feeders.

Arun Kumar Verma, director, CPDL, said, “We want to ensure that residents enjoy an uninterrupted electricity supply during the festivities. The preventive maintenance now will go a long way in avoiding breakdowns later.”

However, to facilitate the work, scheduled power outages are being implemented in different parts of the city. The information about the outages is updated on the CPDL website and consumers are being informed in advance through newspapers to minimise inconvenience, officials added.