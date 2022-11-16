Chandigarh | CTU driver declared PO in accident case arrested

A CTU bus driver, declared proclaimed offender (PO) in an accident case, landed in the police net on Monday.

Identified as Purshotam, hailing from Bhiwani in Haryana, he was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (act endandering human life) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after he hit two cousins, who were heading home on a scooter, near the Sector 20/30-32/33 roundabout.

While one of them eventually succumbed to injuries, the youth who survived the mishap told police that the bus was being driven rashly and it hit their scooter from the back.

Accused Purshotam was arrested and later granted bail but he eventually stopped appearing in the court and was declared a PO on July 12, 2010.

PO in theft case arrested

The PO and summons staff of Chandigarh Police also arrested a man accused of theft in a case dating back to 2005.

The accused was identified as Mukesh alias Mogli of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector-26, Chandigarh. As per the police, a case was registered on August 22, 2005, under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at Manimajra police station. Complainant Jaspal of Nawanshahr, Punjab, who worked as a truck driver said that on August 20, 2005, he had parked his truck, loaded with apple boxes, near Shitla Mata Mandir, Manimajra. When he came back from the Grain Market, Sector-26, he noticed three boys stealing apple boxes from his truck. He caught all three with the help of passersby. Later, when he checked, he found that 51 boxes of apples from the truck were missing. The accused was arrested by the police station concerned. After getting bail, the accused stopped appearing before the court and was declared as PO in 2008.

