Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Day after CBI arrests woman cop for graft, SHO transferred

Two cases of graft have surfaced at the Sector-34 police station this year; sources in Chandigarh Police say SHO has been moved to the police lines because of his “lack of supervision”
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:30 AM IST
A CBI team had arrested a woman cop for graft in Chandigarh on Friday.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a woman sub-inspector posted at the Sector-34 police station for graft, the Chandigarh Police on Saturday transferred the station house officer concerned to the police lines.

The CBI had arrested sub-inspector (SI) Sarabjit Kaur after a raid at the police station on Friday. She was caught accepting 10,000 bribe. This was second instance this year, wherein a cop posted at the Sector-34 police station was arrested by the CBI for graft. On February 15, assistant sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh was held for taking 10,000 bribe to not register an FIR against a Lalru resident in a loan default case.

Now, station house officer (SHO), Sector 34, Rajiv Kumar has been sent to the police lines and the charge given to the additional SHO. Sources in the police department said the transfer was the result of Kumar’s “lack of supervision” over his subordinates.

SI sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, SI Sarabjit Kaur was produced before the special CBI court, which sent her to judicial custody.

According to the FIR, she demanded bribe from a Kajheri resident for removing his name from an FIR concerning a minor’s molestation. The victim’s father is also an accused in the case.

The Kajheri resident, who runs a dry cleaning shop, alleged false implication and approached the CBI, after which a trap was laid to catch the cop red-handed. The CBI also conducted searches at official and residential premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Patiala, which led to recovery of some incriminating documents.

