Chandigarh: Day after PU scholar’s ‘electrocution’ death, 2 engineering officials suspended

A day after a 28-year-old Panjab University (PU) research scholar died of suspected electrocution on campus, the university suspended two engineering officials, while Vice President of India and PU chancellor CP Radhakrishnan ordered a safety audit of the campus.

The Punjab state and Chandigarh UT human rights commission also took suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought reports from the PU vice-chancellor and the UT chief engineer before September 18, 2026. (HT File)

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The student, Jyoti, a microbiology scholar, was walking from Girls Hostel 8 towards her department when the incident took place. She was found lying unconscious on a waterlogged stretch by a worker who was crossing the area on a cycle. He had managed to pull her out using a wooden stick following which she was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

In a message posted on social media, the V-P wrote: “Extremely saddened by the tragic loss of life of a PhD scholar at Panjab University. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and their loved ones during this difficult time... I have directed the university authorities to undertake a comprehensive safety audit of the entire campus and take all necessary corrective measures to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab state and Chandigarh UT human rights commission also took suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought reports from the PU vice-chancellor and the UT chief engineer before September 18, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab state and Chandigarh UT human rights commission also took suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought reports from the PU vice-chancellor and the UT chief engineer before September 18, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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PU has also formed two committees for inquiry. Registrar Prof Yajvender Pal Verma said an external committee, headed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), will investigate the incident and submit its findings. The internal committee will survey all the electrical units requiring maintenance, formulate standard operating procedures, especially for monsoon. The internal committee comprises 4-5 members, including UT technical officials. The two officials – sub divisional engineer (electrical) Lakhwinder Singh Dhanoa and executive engineer-2 Anil Kumar – will remain suspended until the completion of ongoing investigation or until further orders whichever is earlier, the orders signed by acting vice-chancellor Meenakshi Goyal, read.

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Body handed to kin after autopsy

The student’s body was handed over to her family after completion of the post-mortem examination. A medical professional, who was part of the team that conducted the autopsy, revealed that no external injury marks were found on the victim’s body. Tissue samples have been preserved and sent to the histopathology department at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32 for detailed analysis.

“In electrocution cases, contact with a live electrical source may produce characteristic entry and exit marks, such as blackening or pale burns, though these are not present in every case. In this instance, it appears the current may have travelled through water rather than through direct contact with a live wire. The exact cause and mechanism of death will be confirmed only after the histopathology findings are received,” the medical professional said.

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When contacted, director health and family welfare, Dr Suman Singh maintained that nothing concrete can be said about the death until the final report comes in.