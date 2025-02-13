Chandigarh: Day temperature drops to 24.4°C as cool winds blow

With cool Northwesterlies continuing to blow in the city, the mercury dropped by two notches on Wednesday. Despite sunny and clear weather, cool Northwesterlies caused the mercury to dip by two notches on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Despite the sun shining bright, the maximum temperature fell from 26.9°C on Tuesday to 24.4°C on Wednesday, still 2.3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, rose from 9.5°C on Tuesday to 11.4°C on Wednesday, also 2 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching the city that will lead to cloudy weather for the next few days, starting from Friday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C, while the minimum temperature may settle anywhere between 10°C and 11°C.