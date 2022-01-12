Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: DC inspects Sector 26 mandi after restriction imposed on entry

A day after the administration restricted entry into the Sector 26 wholesale grain and vegetable market, UT deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh inspected the mandi along with sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, central)-cum-administrator of the market committee
Residents throng the Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Many of them were spotted without even wearing masks. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Despite only vegetable vendors and rehri walas who are fully vaccinated being allowed entry, residents were also seen here. The DC instructed all officials to abide by the orders. He added that activities of wholesale sale/purchase activities should be allowed to continue and entry/exit gates will be regulated by the police and market committee staff.

Singh further directed that squatters/vendors be removed from the mandi. Singh also directed that a proposal be chalked out for segregation of garbage generated at the mandi. Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) officials have been directed to prepare the proposal in consultation with the market committee for garbage disposal as per the swachhata guidelines.

