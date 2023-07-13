Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Demands met, PGIMER security guards end protest

Chandigarh: Demands met, PGIMER security guards end protest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 13, 2023 04:34 AM IST

The protesting security guards said that they used to get their salaries on or before the 7th of every month, but recently, there had been repeated delay in pay disbursement by PGIMER, Chandigarh

After the hospital administration fulfilled their demands, contractual security guards at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) ended their protest on Wednesday. One of the security guards suffered a heart attack while protesting outside Kairon Block and was admitted to the institute. His condition is stable.

The protest over delay in salary payment of security guards in Chandigarh’s PGIMER had started on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The protest over delay in salaries started on Tuesday. The guards said that they used to get their salaries on or before the 7th of every month, but recently, there had been repeated delay in its disbursement.

In a meeting with administration deputy director Dr Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, the protesters’ representatives were assured that their demands would be met.

PGI All Contractual Worker Union vice-president Gurdeep Singh said, “We came to express solidarity with the protesting security guards. Unfortunately, one of the guards also suffered a heart attack during the protest.”

“Some guards got their salaries yesterday and others got it today. The administration deputy director has assured that the remaining individuals will get their salaries by tomorrow,” he added.

As per union’s president Vikramjit Singh, the salaries were delayed as the contractor failed to make payments.

