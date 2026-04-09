Chandigarh: Demolition drive continues for the third Day in Sector 45; halted after the mayor’s intervention

The demolition drive against violations in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats in Sector 45 continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, triggering strong protests from local residents. The situation turned tense as Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi, along with councillors from various parties, reached the spot to support the agitating residents, following which the drive was stopped. On Wednesday, the team demolished violations in three houses in Sector 45.

The issue has sparked widespread resentment, especially considering that nearly 62,000 Housing Board houses exist in the city, (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the protest, scuffles broke out between the police and councillors, and a few elected representatives were briefly detained, further escalating tensions. Despite the resistance, the Housing Board team initially continued with the drive. Leaving the municipal corporation house meeting midway, mayor Saurabh Joshi joined the protesters and issued a warning to officials. He said that if the demolition was not stopped within 15 minutes, all 40 councillors of the municipal corporation would sit on an indefinite dharna at the site.

When the warning went unheeded, the mayor, along with councillors, staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans against the administration. He asserted that he had left official duties to stand with the public and would not step back until the demolition drive was halted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents have alleged selective enforcement, claiming that while large-scale illegal constructions elsewhere in the city remain unchecked, minor need-based changes in Housing Board flats are being targeted. The issue has sparked widespread resentment, especially considering that nearly 62,000 Housing Board houses exist in the city, many of which have undergone similar modifications to meet residents’ needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have alleged selective enforcement, claiming that while large-scale illegal constructions elsewhere in the city remain unchecked, minor need-based changes in Housing Board flats are being targeted. The issue has sparked widespread resentment, especially considering that nearly 62,000 Housing Board houses exist in the city, many of which have undergone similar modifications to meet residents’ needs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

chandigarh housing board See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON