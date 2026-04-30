Chandigarh: Diggian sewage treatment plant to get 13-cr upgrade

Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Wednesday inaugurated a ₹13.53 crore project for the rehabilitation and strengthening of a critical sewer trunk main leading to sewage treatment plant (STP) Diggian.

MC has undertaken this project under the AMRUT 2.0 incentive scheme. (HT Photo)

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The initiative aims to resolve long-standing issues of sewer overflow affecting residents of adjoining areas, particularly in Phase 11, Mohali.

The inauguration ceremony was held at STP Diggian in the presence of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) chief engineer Sanjay Arora, and other senior MC officials, and residents.

While briefing about the project, the mayor said that the existing sewer line along the Chandigarh–ISER Road had weakened over time due to aging and heavy silting, resulting in frequent overflows, especially during monsoon months. This had caused persistent problems such as waterlogging, foul odour, and health concerns for residents.

To address these challenges, the MC has undertaken this project under the AMRUT 2.0 incentive scheme. The work, spanning approximately 2,105 metres from Light Point Phase-11 to Best Tech Mall up to STP Diggian, is scheduled for completion within six months.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the significance of the project, the mayor stated that the initiative will provide much-needed relief by preventing sewer backflow into residential areas, improving sanitation, and reducing the risk of waterborne diseases. He emphasised that the upgraded system will ensure smooth sewage flow, particularly during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the significance of the project, the mayor stated that the initiative will provide much-needed relief by preventing sewer backflow into residential areas, improving sanitation, and reducing the risk of waterborne diseases. He emphasised that the upgraded system will ensure smooth sewage flow, particularly during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A key highlight of the project is the adoption of advanced trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology—being implemented for the first time in Chandigarh. This modern approach minimises road excavation, reduces disruption to daily life, and enhances the lifespan of pipelines by up to 50 years while lowering maintenance costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key highlight of the project is the adoption of advanced trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology—being implemented for the first time in Chandigarh. This modern approach minimises road excavation, reduces disruption to daily life, and enhances the lifespan of pipelines by up to 50 years while lowering maintenance costs. {{/usCountry}}

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