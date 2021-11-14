Chandigarh: Dirty water, dangling wires pose danger in Ward 6

CHANDIGARH: Parking pangs, contaminated water supply, dangling electricity wires, poor sanitation, blocked sewers… the list of woes goes on at Ward No. 6 of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Comprising Mari Wala Town, Shanti Nagar, Modern Housing Complex, Govindpura, Shivalik Enclave, Housing Board Duplex, Rajiv Vihar and Uppal’s Marble Arch, it is among the three wards that Manimajra has been split into.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Shanti Nagar, Mari Wala Town and Govindpura were earlier in Ward No. 25, Shivalik Enclave was in Ward No. 24.

In commercial areas, such as Mari Wala Town and Shanti Nagar, the most common problems are inadequate parking space and contaminated drinking water. Residents also complain about sewers getting blocked during monsoons.

Surjit Singh, a 70-year-old retired government employee residing in Mari Wala Town, said, “Drinking water is usually contaminated, and the dangling electricity wires pose a threat to the public in the narrow streets of the locality.”

In Shantinagar, 26-year-old Prince Dhiman said that cleanliness and parking problems have been the main issues. “Garbage keeps accumulating on the roadside,” he said.

Issues pending for long

At the Modern Housing Complex too, residents complained about drinking water problems. Col Gursewak Singh, president of its residents welfare association, said: “The underground water supply pipes are around 30-year old. We have raised the issue many times, but to no avail. Even the sanitation condition is not good, and there is a need for more safai karamcharis.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the residents at Govindpura locality complain of parking problems and cleanliness issues.

Councillor Jagtar Singh, who represents the area, said: “The problem of unhygienic water supply is due to the old water pipelines in the area. I have got 60% of the pipelines replaced and sewerage lines have been placed further from fresh water lines to prevent contamination. With 24x7 water supply project being launched in the city, all pipelines will be replaced.”

The councilor said the sewerage lines are also being replaced and a new multi-level parking is also coming up in the area. On the problem of dangling electricity wires, he said it has been proposed to put them underground.

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Mari Wala Town, Shivalik Enclave, Govindpura, Housing Board Duplex, Shanti Nagar, Modern Housing Complex, Rajiv Vihar and Uppal’s Marble Arch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reserved for women (general)

Voters: 19,000

Key issues

Dangling electricity wires, especially at Mari Wala Town

Contaminated water supply and poor sanitation

Shortage of parking space and traffic woes

Local voices

Water lines are around 30-year old, and residents complain of contaminated supply. Also, more Sanitation workers are needed in the locality. -- Col Gursewak Singh, president, Residents Welfare Association, Modern Housing Complex

The streets are narrow and dangling electricity wires pose a threat to the public. Many times, water is dirty and sewers get blocked during rains. -- Surjit Singh, 70, Mari Wala Town resident who retired from a central government job

Sometimes, streetlights do not turn on at the right time, due to which residents face problems in the night. We are also irked by dirty water supply. -- Nisha Khurana, 34, a homemaker who resides at Modern Housing Complex

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The older water pipes should be replaced. All pending issues like cleanliness, parking problem and dangling wires should be resolved by new councillor. -- Sanjeev Gaba, 50, a businessman residing in Govindpura