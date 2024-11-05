Chandigarh district court advocates suspend strike for 15 days

Advocates at the Chandigarh district court, who have been on strike since October 8, have suspended their agitation for 15 days, starting Tuesday, in the interest of litigants. Advocates at the Chandigarh district court, who have been on strike since October 8, have suspended their agitation for 15 days, starting Tuesday, in the interest of litigants. (HT File)

The advocates started abstaining from work a day after an advocate, Neeraj Hans, 41, died after being punched in the chest during an argument in the court’s parking lot. The protesting lawyers alleged that though three cross-FIRs have been registered, police have not taken any concrete action or made arrests in the case.

District bar association (DBA) president advocate Rohit Khullar said a general house meeting was convened on Monday during which it was decided to resume work.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said the case has been transferred to the crime branch and they are awaiting viscera reports.