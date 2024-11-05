Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh district court advocates suspend strike for 15 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 05, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The advocates started abstaining from work a day after an advocate, Neeraj Hans, 41, died after being punched in the chest during an argument in the court’s parking lot. The protesting lawyers alleged that though three cross-FIRs have been registered, police have not taken any concrete action or made arrests in the case.

Advocates at the Chandigarh district court, who have been on strike since October 8, have suspended their agitation for 15 days, starting Tuesday, in the interest of litigants.

Advocates at the Chandigarh district court, who have been on strike since October 8, have suspended their agitation for 15 days, starting Tuesday, in the interest of litigants. (HT File)
Advocates at the Chandigarh district court, who have been on strike since October 8, have suspended their agitation for 15 days, starting Tuesday, in the interest of litigants. (HT File)

The advocates started abstaining from work a day after an advocate, Neeraj Hans, 41, died after being punched in the chest during an argument in the court’s parking lot. The protesting lawyers alleged that though three cross-FIRs have been registered, police have not taken any concrete action or made arrests in the case.

District bar association (DBA) president advocate Rohit Khullar said a general house meeting was convened on Monday during which it was decided to resume work.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said the case has been transferred to the crime branch and they are awaiting viscera reports.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //