Chandigarh doc, lawyer file plaint against Baba Ramdev for slander

Former president of the Indian Medical Association,Chandigarh branch, has lodged a complaint against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his derogatory comments against medicine practitioners and allopathic doctors in India.

The complaint was filed at the SSP window by Dr GS Kichhar, a former faculty member at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and former president of the IMA, Chandigarh branch.

Meanwhile, former president of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, advocate Ravinder Bassi, has also filed a criminal complaint against Baba Ramdev. The case is now listed for June 7.

Dr Kichhar, in his complaint, said that the derogatory statements made by Ramdev, who is a public figure, will create an atmosphere of panic and fear among the people against modern medicine. He added that “by spreading fear of allopathy, he has spread fear against Covid vaccination”.

Bassi said in his complaint that “the so-called godman Baba Ramdev made false claims with his ayurvedic medicine, Coronil. He even called a press conference in this regard and claimed that he had tested the medicine on more than 200 people in collaboration with a private university. Later, he ran away from his statement and said that it was not a medicine, but an immunity booster”.

“Now in this time of emergency, he is calling the doctors foolish and allopathy a pseudo science,” he added.

The advocate has prayed that Ramdev be summoned and punished under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 276 (Sale of drug as a different drug or preparation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 51 and 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The doctor has urged the authorities to take strict legal action against Baba Ramdev under the Sedition Law, the Disaster Management Act, the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the Epidemic Act and other applicable laws, for damaging the reputation and the image of allopathy and its practitioners.