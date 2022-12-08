Chandigarh: Drug awareness campaigns to be held at educational institutes

The recent arrest of an MBA student for allegedly supplying drugs to Panjab University and college students was one of the main topics of discussion at the second district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held on Wednesday.

It was decided during the meeting that drug awareness campaigns will be organised at university, college and school levels under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan campaign .

The meeting was held at the conference hall of police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh. It was also attended by Rradhuman Singh, SDM (south); Manoj Kumar Meena, SSP crime; Rajnish, DSP crime; Mohinder Singh, nodal officer of higher education department and inspector Satvinder Singh from Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Chandigarh.

During the meeting, Singh and SSP crime said that no student will be spared if they are found involved in drug smuggling and action will be taken as per law. Orders were passed by the chairman to appoint nodal officers in schools, colleges and universities, who will organise drug awareness camps.

