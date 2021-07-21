Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh DSP found missing from night duty, issued notice
Chandigarh DSP found missing from night duty, issued notice

Driver, personal security officer suspended by senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal for covering up her absence
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal found the cop missing from work during a round of the city past Tuesday midnight. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal has issued a notice to a deputy superintendent of police for being absent from night duty, while her two subordinates have been suspended.

The SSP was on a round of the city around 2.30am on Wednesday, as part of vigil for Eid celebrations and to keep an eye on protesting teachers who could enter Chandigarh, when he found DSP Rashmi Yadav missing from night duty.

As per daily practice, three inspectors and a DSP are on night duty from 12am to 5am. The DSPs get the duty on rotation after every 20 days.

The DSP and inspectors report at the Police Headquarters, after which the former briefs the inspectors and checking in respective sub-divisions is carried out.

But instead of Yadav, who holds the charge of DSP cyber cell and additional charge of DSP operations, her driver, Vikas, and personal security officer (PSO), Arun Kumar, were found conducting checks.

The duo tried to cover up Yadav’s absence, stating that she left for her house in Panchkula after rounds.

However, on checking the Headquarters’ record and questioning the inspectors concerned, the SSP established that the DSP never reported for duty.

“The driver and PSO were suspended on the spot, while a notice was served to the DSP seeking her explanation about absence from duty,” said Chahal.

