Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (east) Gurmukh Singh has been awarded President’s Police Medal for his distinguished service, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Gurmukh had joined the Chandigarh Police as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in April 1989. He has since then worked on different posts and during 1998-99, served in the UN Mission at Bosnia.

While being posted in the UT police’s cyber cell, he had in 2008 busted a gang of online lottery scammers with the arrest of a Nigerian. He played a key role in solving the infamous dacoity at a Tanishq showroom in Manimajra and recovered jewellery worth ₹10 crore.