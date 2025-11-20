Chandigarh: Early identification, healthy lifestyle is key to reducing stroke risk, say PGI doctors

The stroke services of the department of neurology at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday concluded its two-week long stroke awareness programme laying emphasis on early identification, prevention of stroke and management. The neurology department, which has run a stroke awareness programme for many years, features the crucial helpline number 7087009500. (HT Photo for representation)

Explaining stroke, the neurology department mentioned that stroke is a medical emergency when the brain does not get enough blood supply due to blocked arteries or bleeding. As per World Stroke Organisation, non-communicable diseases, stroke is the second leading cause of death. The department also mentioned an increased number of stroke cases in the hospital over the years.

While emphasising on early identification, Dr Dheeraj mentioned that if identified earlier, stroke can be treated completely. Dr Dheeraj highlighted that sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg especially on one side of the body are common symptoms of stroke. Other symptoms include a sudden state of confusion, trouble or difficulty in speaking, problem in understanding speech, sudden trouble while seeing from one or both eyes, trouble in walking, feeling dizzy, loss of balance or lack of coordination and impairment or loss of consciousness.

Dr Sucharita said that PGIMER established a dedicated stroke care system in 2002. She noted that they pioneered stroke treatment by successfully dissolving a blood clot to restore blood flow to a patient’s brain in 2003, shortly after the system was set up.

The neurology department, which has run a stroke awareness programme for many years, features the crucial helpline number 7087009500. This number has proven highly useful for stroke patients, assisting them with management, follow-up schedules, medication inquiries, and addressing other symptoms.

Dr Dheeraj noted that stroke shares several risk factors with heart attacks. The primary known risks include hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, obesity, physical inactivity, and tobacco use. Structural heart conditions, such as rheumatic valve disease and atrial fibrillation, also increase the risk. He emphasised that adopting a healthy lifestyle is key to reducing the risk of stroke.