Chandigarh: Education department holds meetings with minority schools

The UT education department on Tuesday held meetings with eight out of nine private minority schools of the city regarding EWS admissions.

As per UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, meetings were held with eight of the nine minority schools. All schools stressed on the fact that they’re minority schools and are already teaching minority students for free.

Saupin’s School in Sector 32 was one of the schools called. Its director principal ABS Sidhu said, “EWS admissions are not applicable to our school as we are a minority institution and there is no mention of any quota for EWS students when we were allotted our land. However we provide free education to all Christian applicants, children of all Class 4 employees and some other needy people as well.”

Earlier this year when the department had initiated action against St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 and sent a show cause notice to Vivek High School in Sector 38 over this issue, the department had said that they would give a personal hearing to minority schools which had not participated in the centralised EWS draw of lots organised by the department.

Brar said that they will review the representations received by the schools and will see what next step should be taken. Earlier this year the department had derecognised St Kabir High School in Sector 26 after it refused to admit EWS applicants during admissions.

