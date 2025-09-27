Edit Profile
    Chandigarh education department promotes 20 teachers to principals

    In some instances, teachers who were due for a promotion have even retired from their service, without being able to get these promotions. Officials confirmed that nothing can be done for them once they retire

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 8:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Nearly after five years of departmental promotions, the UT education department has finally promoted 20 government teachers to principals.

    In a communication shared by the UT administration, Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria said that this reform has been possible because of sustained commitment from top leadership. (HT Photo for representation)
    In a communication shared by the UT administration, Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria said that this reform has been possible because of sustained commitment from top leadership. UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma added that to uplift the future of our children, we must first uplift those who educate them. This promotion is long overdue — yet timely in its impact.

