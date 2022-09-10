Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh education department to recruit 90 TGT teachers

Chandigarh education department to recruit 90 TGT teachers

Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:39 AM IST

Vacancies have been announced for 17 TGT English teachers, three for Hindi, 2 for Punjabi, 17 for mathematics, 35 for science and 16 for social studies were announced by the Chandigarh education department

Chandigarh education department announced vacancies for 90 TGT teachers to be filled under Samagra Shiksha. (HT Filr)
Chandigarh education department announced vacancies for 90 TGT teachers to be filled under Samagra Shiksha. (HT Filr)
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

The UT education department has announced its decision to carry out the recruitment of 90 trained graduate teacher (TGT) teachers under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. As per the recruitment notice issued by the department, interested candidates will have to apply online for the same.

Vacancies have been announced for 17 TGT English teachers, three for Hindi, 2 for Punjabi, 17 for mathematics, 31 for science (non medical), four for science (medical) and 16 for social studies. As many as 42 of the 90 vacancies are for the general candidates, while the rest are under various reservations.

The application process will start from 9 am on September 12 and will continue till 5 pm on October 3. Candidates can apply at https://online.ctestservices.com/nitttrtgt at a fee of 1,000 and 500 for SC candidates. The fee has to be deposited by October 6 upto 2 pm.

Subject-wise vacancies (HT)
Subject-wise vacancies (HT)

No interview will be conducted and a merit list will be prepared based on marks secured in an objective type test which will be conducted by National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) in Sector 26.

The department is set to announce vacancies for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) also under Samagra Shiksha in the coming week. While there have been controversies related to recruitment of teachers by the UT education department before, director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said the recruitment is being carried out under Samgra Shiksha.

“We are also planning to rehire some of the retired teachers of the city who are still willing to teach and we will ask around 400 such teachers to help maintain the student teacher ratio in the city,” Brar said.

While teachers under Samgra Shiksha are expected to start taking classes by January or February next year, Brar said the rehired retired teachers can start teaching by mid-October itself.

