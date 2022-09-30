Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Elderly couple’s house burgled in their absence

Chandigarh: Elderly couple’s house burgled in their absence

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 04:31 AM IST

The complainant Satish Kumar Salwan, 68, said he and his wife were in Andhra Pradesh since May; the theft was discovered by their relative days before their return this week

The thieves took away 25,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments, crockery, watches and several other household items. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Thieves burgled the house of an elderly couple in Sector 15 while they were away at Andhra Pradesh to visit their daughter, police said on Thursday.

Complainant Satish Kumar Salwan, 68, said he and his wife were in Andhra Pradesh since May. On September 22, he called a relative to get the house cleaned before their return on September 25. But on reaching the house, the relative found the door locks broken and the entire house ransacked.

After their return, Salwan said, they found 25,000 cash, gold and silver ornaments, crockery, watches and other household items missing. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-11 police station on his complaint. Police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the thieves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP