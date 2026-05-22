Election commission announces SIR in Haryana from June 15

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Thursday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will start from June 15 to July 14 with the final publication of the rolls on September 22, 2026. This, he said, was as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC has directed all CEOs to consolidate these lists and upload them on the CEO’s website in an accessible format, along with similar lists on the websites of respective district election officers (DEOs). (HT File)

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At a briefing, the CEO said that in cases where enumeration forms have not been returned, booth-level officers (BLOs) may identify probable reasons such as absence, shifting, death or duplication after making inquiries from neighbouring residents and record it.

He said that BLOs have been directed to visit each such household at least three times for the collection of enumeration forms.

The CEO said that Haryana has about 18 % logical errors in electoral data, including incorrect names and spelling mistakes, compared to other states. As of May 21, 2026, the total number of registered electors in Haryana stands at 2,06,52,760, while the total number of polling stations are 20,629.

Sreenivas said that electoral mapping of 1,32,51,717 electors has been completed, accounting for 64.16 % of the total electorate. Fatehabad leads with 86.56% mapping, followed by Charkhi Dadri at 82.36%, Sirsa at 80.82%, Kaithal 78.59 %, Mahendragarh 77.20%, Nuh 77.01%, Bhiwani 76.61 %, Yamunanagar 75.81%, Rewari 74.98%, Hisar 73.82%, and Jind 71.93%. Gurugram at 35.06%, and Faridabad at 29.66% are at the bottom of the table.

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{{^usCountry}} The CEO said that booth-wise lists of electors whose names are not included in the draft roll will be displayed on the notice boards of electoral registration officer, Panchayat Bhawans, urban local bodies offices, and the offices of block development and panchayat officers to ensure public access to voter lists along with the probable reasons for non-inclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO said that booth-wise lists of electors whose names are not included in the draft roll will be displayed on the notice boards of electoral registration officer, Panchayat Bhawans, urban local bodies offices, and the offices of block development and panchayat officers to ensure public access to voter lists along with the probable reasons for non-inclusion. {{/usCountry}}

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The EC has directed all CEOs to consolidate these lists and upload them on the CEO’s website in an accessible format, along with similar lists on the websites of respective district election officers (DEOs).

During the house-to-house enumeration process, BLOs have been directed to carry at least 30–40 blank Form-6 applications along with blank declaration forms (Annexure-IV) to facilitate enrolment of new electors. The CEO urged political parties to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) 1 and 2. “So far, the CEO’s office has received details of 14,520 BLAs, including 6,438 from BJP, 7,704 from INC, 165 from CPI(M), and the remaining from other political parties,’’ he said.

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Replying to a question, Sreenivas said that the last SIR in Haryana was conducted in 2002. Enumeration forms can be downloaded from the official website from June 15, 2026 onwards. He also informed that a dedicated helpline number, 1950, has been established in all district headquarters and constituencies. The helpline will be functional from 7 am to 9 pm.

He clarified that if a voter is not present during the house-to-house survey, any adult family member may sign enumeration form and submit the form to the BLO. Sreenivas said that all deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure access of BLOs in high-rise and gated societies, particularly in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat, and Panchkula.